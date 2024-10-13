Visitors to the memorial park for Hiroshima's atomic bombing said they hoped Friday's Nobel Peace Prize for Japan's atomic bomb survivors would boost efforts for world peace and spur world leaders to visit the site.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to the Nihon Hidankyo group, representing survivors of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for its decadeslong efforts to abolish nuclear weapons.

"As Japanese people, I believe we need to ensure that the same thing doesn't happen again," Ui Torisawa, a 21-year-old student who was visiting the Peace Memorial Park with her friend, said.