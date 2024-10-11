A senior Hezbollah official eluded an Israeli assassination attempt on Thursday in Beirut, three security sources said, as Israeli strikes there killed 22 people and the U.N. said its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon were in growing danger.

Israel targeted Wafiq Safa, who heads Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit responsible for working with Lebanese security agencies, on Thursday night, but he survived, the security sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, a Lebanese security source said that Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut targeted at least one senior official in Iran-backed Hezbollah.