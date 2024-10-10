The Consumer Affairs Agency has issued a warning about counterfeit e-commerce sites that are fraudulently using the brand logos of medical equipment manufacturer Omron Healthcare and headphone maker Ambie.

These fake websites, often promoted via social media ads, are luring consumers into purchasing unrelated or counterfeit products.

Consumers browsing social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have reported encountering these fraudulent ads which prominently display Omron’s or Ambie’s logos, alongside product images, to create the illusion of authenticity. Some encourage consumers to make multiple purchases with discounts.