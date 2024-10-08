Russian and Chinese navy warships have practiced anti-submarine missions in the northwestern Pacific Ocean as part of a joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

"A tactical group of warships maneuvred and formed a marching order to organize anti-submarine defense," Interfax agency cited the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet as saying.

The agency reported that Russian and Chinese Navy ships have begun joint patrols after participating in the Beibu/Interaction 2024 naval exercises in September.

A number of training sessions and combat training exercises were planned during the patrol missions, Interfax reported, including organizing anti-submarine defense and rescue at sea.

Interfax did not provide a timeline of the exercises.

From the Russian side, the large anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs of the Pacific Fleet participated, Interfax reported.

China was represented by the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi and the integrated supply ship Taihu, the agency added.