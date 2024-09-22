Leaders of the “Quad” countries pledged to launch joint coast guard patrols to monitor vessels fishing illegally in the Indo-Pacific, as U.S. President Joe Biden feted the Australian, Indian and Japanese leaders in a diplomatic push to further institutionalize the partnership ahead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's departure from his post and as Biden enters the twilight of his presidency.

While the imminent departure of leaders in the U.S. and Japan — both seen as key drivers of the evolving Quad partnership — has prompted questions about its future, the four countries offered no signs that the alliance could be in jeopardy, announcing a raft of measures during their meeting Saturday in Biden’s home state of Delaware.