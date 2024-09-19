A coupler of a train comprising Hayabusa cars and Komachi cars on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line came undone while the train was heading for Tokyo on Thursday, causing it to make an emergency stop and services on the line to be halted temporarily.

The Hayabusa-Komachi No. 6 train, made up of 10 Hayabusa cars and seven Komachi cars, did not derail, according to JR East.

Following the train decoupling incident, services were suspended on both directions for the whole of the Shinkansen line between Tokyo Station and Shin-Aomori Station in Aomori Prefecture. Operations restarted around 1:10 p.m.