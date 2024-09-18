Russian operatives are ramping up disinformation operations to malign U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign by disseminating conspiracy-laden videos, Microsoft said Tuesday, amid heightened alert over foreign influence operations targeting the U.S. election.

The report comes after the U.S. government accused Russia's state news agency RT earlier this month of seeking to influence the presidential election in November and imposed sanctions on its top editors.

Starting in late August, a Kremlin-aligned influence group called Storm-1516 produced two fake videos to discredit the campaign of Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, Microsoft said in a report.