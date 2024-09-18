WROCLAW, Poland/OSTRAVA, Czech Republic –

Volunteers and emergency workers raced to secure river banks in Poland's historic city of Wroclaw on Tuesday, as nearby municipalities advised residents to evacuate and authorities across central Europe tallied the cost of floods that have wreaked havoc and killed at least 22 people.

The deluge has left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland.

While waters were receding in many areas, others were nervously waiting for rivers to burst their banks.