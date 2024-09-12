The National Police Agency said Thursday it plans to launch a system on March 24, 2025, in which the My Number personal identification card can be used as a driver's license.

The My Number card will function as a driver's license, with its embedded integrated circuit chip to contain new information such as license type. Existing driver's licenses will remain valid.

The NPA on Thursday released draft revisions to the road traffic law's enforcement ordinance for the integration of a driver's license into the My Number card.

According to the draft, holders of the integrated card will no longer have to register address and name changes with the police if they report to local governments.

It will cost ¥1,550 to obtain a new driver's license in the My Number card and ¥2,100 to renew such an integrated license, cheaper than the current new issuance and renewal costs of ¥2,050 and ¥2,500, respectively.

Meanwhile, ¥2,850 will be charged for obtaining a stand-alone driver's license when the license is renewed.