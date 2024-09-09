Developers responsible for the redevelopment of the historic Meiji Jingu Gaien district in central Tokyo have announced revisions to their plans, which included a reduction in the numbers of trees they plan to cut down, an increase in the number to be newly planted, as well as further distancing construction from the park's iconic rows of ginkgo trees.

The revisions came following a request from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for the developer to review its tree preservation methods made last September. The felling of trees and parts of the project have been halted for the past year while the developers worked on a revision, which the companies submitted to the metropolitan government on Monday morning.

“All of us developers have taken seriously the many opinions we have received so far (about the project) and are continuing to look into what we can do in addition to what we have planned so far to preserve the beloved greenery of Jingu Gaien for the future in an even more attractive form,” said Masato Tainaka, a representative of Mitsui Fudosan — the lead developer in the project — at a news conference the company held on Monday.