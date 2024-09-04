Russian President Vladimir Putin received a red carpet welcome on Tuesday on a state visit to Mongolia, whose failure to arrest him under a warrant from the International Criminal Court was criticized by Ukraine as a blow against justice.
As he stepped out of his limousine in the capital Ulaanbaatar, Putin was greeted by his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in front of a row of ceremonial guardsmen on horseback wearing helmets with pointed tops.
The Kremlin leader stooped to kiss a young girl who stepped forward to welcome him in Russian and present him with flowers.
