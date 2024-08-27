Around 1 in 4 married people in Japan under the age of 40 said they met their partners on a dating app, according to a recent survey on attitudes toward marriage by the children and families agency.

The nationwide questionnaire conducted online last month targeted 20,000 people (18,000 unmarried and 2,000 married) between the ages of 15 and 39, and showed that 25.1% of married respondents met their partner on a dating app, beating out those who met their partner through work or part time jobs (20.5%) and at school (9.9%).

Among unmarried respondents, 56.3% thought getting married was not important while 42.2% thought having a child was not necessarily important. However, around 60% of unmarried respondents still said they wanted to tie the knot someday, leaving only 20% saying they did not want to get married.