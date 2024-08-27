The Moji Port in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture — which faces the Kanmon Straits separating the islands of Honshu and Kyushu — once saw the third-largest share of Japan’s annual exports flowing through it, and played a pivotal role in the country’s modernization process during the Meiji Era (1868-1912).

But now, the remains of what used to be the first Moji station — a railway hub that was built to integrate with the port in the late 19th century, and soon became essential in Kyushu’s transportation and industrial development — are facing the threat of demolition due to redevelopment planned by the city.

A five-story complex that brings together several of the city’s currently aging public facilities, as well as an adjacent garage building, will occupy where the remnants now stand. The city estimates that construction will cost around ¥12.2 billion ($84.6 million).