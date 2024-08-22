The health ministry plans to carry out a model project for swiftly identifying welfare recipients who frequently visit the same medical institutions and giving them necessary support, employing an online system that uses My Number personal identification numbers.

In the joint project with local governments, the ministry specifically aims to check people's medical consultation status with the online system that includes information such as health insurance programs that they join, in order to provide them with guidance on improving their lifestyles and health before their visits to medical institutions become frequent.

"It's effective to approach patients before frequent medical visits take root," a ministry official said. The project will begin as soon as preparations, such as coordination work on details with interested local governments, are complete.