A growing number of fires caused by non-genuine lithium-ion batteries has prompted the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE) to issue consumer guidance against products that seem "too cheap to be true."

Lithium batteries are favored for their ability to deliver sufficient power in compact sizes and for their rechargeable capabilities and have become a common power source for many consumer products. However, when these batteries are sourced from companies unrelated to the original device manufacturers, the risks multiply, NITE warns.

Unlike genuine batteries, these alternatives are not subject to the same rigorous design and quality control standards, despite often being labeled as "compatible" or “suitable" for genuine chargers.