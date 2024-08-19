Hiroshima resident Yasuhiro Nanba, 86, can explain all the traces left behind by the 1945 atomic explosion on the building in the city that used to be a Bank of Japan branch.

“You can find another scar here,” he said, pointing to a spot on the building, which completed renovations in September last year. “But the building has become too clean now.”

While working as a security guard at the building 20 years ago, Nanba compiled and published the accounts of people who worked there at the time of the atomic bombing.