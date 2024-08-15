The land ministry is set to support municipalities and nonprofit organizations to more effectively utilize empty plots of land located in residential areas, Jiji Press has learned.

From fiscal 2025, which starts next April, it will provide subsidies to cover the costs of converting empty lots rented from their owners into spaces such as small public parks, evacuation areas, farms and green spaces, informed sources said.

The ministry plans to seek the necessary funds under the government's fiscal 2025 budget.

Land lots not being used are increasing partly due to depopulation. If they are neglected, the safety and environment in surrounding areas can be impacted negatively, while the identity of their owners may become unknown in the future.

The ministry will offer financial aid by expanding an existing subsidy program for measures aimed at tackling the issue of land with unknown owners, according to the sources.

The central government will cover half of the costs of projects undertaken by municipalities. For projects handled by NPOs designated by municipalities, the national and municipal governments will each bear one third of the expenses.

The subsidies will also be available to cover the costs of demolishing empty houses related to such projects and unifying neighboring empty land lots. In addition, the ministry will support the implementation of land surveys and the compilation of management and utilization plans for unused land lots, according to the sources.

In the city of Kobe, for example, empty land lots the municipal government rented from their owners for free were switched to temporary evacuation areas and spaces for preventing fires from expanding.

They are managed by councils comprising local community members and others, and used for resident interactions in normal times. The landowners' fixed asset tax burdens will be lifted.