Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, currently wrestling with the response to health problems linked to its beni kōji (red yeast rice) products, said Thursday that it will withdraw from that product segment amid criticism of its handling of the incident.

In a news conference in Osaka held to announce its financial results, the pharmaceutical firm also disclosed plans to offer compensation to those who had suffered health problems linked to their products and to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

“As a company selling medical and food products for people’s health, we have caused a situation that should never have happened,” said Satoshi Yamane, who became the company’s new president Thursday, replacing Akihiro Kobayashi.