A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of Kyushu and Shikoku on Thursday after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, registering a lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck off Kyushu’s southern coast, the Meteorological Agency said.

Tsunami waves of up to 1 meter could reach Miyazaki, Kochi, Oita, and Kagoshima prefectures, including the Kagoshima Prefecture islands of Tanegashima and Yakushima.

Thursday’s quake, with its epicenter in the Hyuganada sea off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture, struck at 4:43 pm. at a depth of 30 kilometers.

A tsunami forecast, warning of the possibility of slight changes in sea level, was issued for a wider area, as far north as Chiba Prefecture’s Boso Peninsula.

