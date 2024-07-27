South Korea was investigating a leak from its top military intelligence command that local news media said had caused a large amount of sensitive information, including personal data on the command’s agents abroad, to end up in North Korea, its military said Saturday.
The military said in a brief statement that it planned to "deal sternly with” those responsible for the leak. But it declined to confirm the local media reports, pending its investigation of the Korea Defense Intelligence Command, where the leak took place.
The command, a secretive arm of the South Korean military, specializes in gathering intelligence on North Korea, a heavily militarized country that often threatens its southern neighbor with nuclear weapons.