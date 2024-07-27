South Korean archaeologist Han Kyung-koo, who advises the South Korean delegation at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, has said he will not oppose the designation of gold mines on Japan's Sado Island as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site if their history is fully explained to visitors.

Han made the remark in a recent interview with Jiji Press in New Delhi, where the committee is holding a meeting.

Having worked at Seoul National University as professor specializing in cultural heritage research, Han serves as an executive of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO. Last year, he advised the South Korean government against the listing of the gold mines.