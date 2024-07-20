Britain's new defense minister will meet with counterparts from Japan and Italy next week to discuss a joint fighter jet program, as the new Labour government stressed its importance even as it declined to commit to it ahead of a defense review.

The three countries in December signed an international treaty to set up the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) — the first major defense industry collaboration merging the separate next-generation fighter efforts of the countries.

The program could be opened up to others at a later stage, Italy's defense minister said in January, with the likes of Saudi Arabia possible contenders to join the project.