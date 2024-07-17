U.S. President Joe Biden has become more receptive in the last several days to hearing arguments about why he should drop his reelection bid, Democrats briefed on his conversations said Wednesday, after his party’s two top leaders in Congress privately told him they were deeply concerned about his prospects.

Biden has not given any indication that he is changing his mind about staying in the race, the Democrats said, but has been willing to listen to rundowns of new and worrying polling data and has asked questions about how Vice President Kamala Harris could win.

The accounts suggest that Biden, privately at least, is striking a more open-minded posture than he did last week when he lashed out at a number of House Democrats who pressed him to step aside.