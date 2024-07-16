The Palestinian Authority's prisoners affairs minister on Monday accused Israel of waging an abusive "war of revenge" against Palestinian detainees since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli authorities have denied all accounts of alleged mistreatment including torture, rape and other sexual abuses in Israeli jails.

"Israel has been waging a war of revenge against prisoners within the walls of prisons and detention centers since the first day of the decision to go to war against Gaza," said the PA's Prisoners' Affairs Authority head, Qadura Fares.