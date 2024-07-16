Fourteen Japanese high school students were taken to hospital Tuesday after eating "super spicy" potato chips, local media said.

More than 30 students at a Tokyo high school were reportedly sharing the chips during recess when some started complaining of nausea and acute pain around their mouths.

Fourteen of them were rushed to hospital, with all conscious but at least one feeling so ill they had to be transported on a wheelchair, Fuji TV said.

The broadcaster said a male student brought the chips to the school "just for fun" because he had eaten them before and found them "super spicy."

The chips concerned have the brand name "R 18+ Curry Chips," media outlets said.

According to the manufacturer's website, those under the age of 18 are "banned" from eating the chips, which are "so spicy that they might cause you pain."

A hefty amount of extremely hot pepper known as "ghost pepper" is used as ingredients, the firm says on its website.

Those with high blood pressure and weak stomachs "are absolutely prohibited" from eating the chips, and those who are "timid and have no guts" are also discouraged, the website warns.