In the wake of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, funds raised via crowdfunding — the soliciting of contributions from individuals online — are helping earthquake victims take their first steps toward rebuilding.

Among them is Takazawa Candle in the city of Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture. The earthquake caused the roof of its storefront to collapse.

It was a dire situation for the store, which has a 130-year history and is registered as a national tangible cultural property. Hisashi Takazawa, its fifth-generation owner, decided to restore the building via crowdfunding, through which he raised approximately ¥12 million ($74,750).