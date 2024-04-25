China is providing moorage for a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship implicated in North Korean arms transfers to Russia, according to satellite images obtained by Reuters, as U.S. concerns grow over Beijing's support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Britain's Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank said the Russian vessel Angara — which since August 2023 has moved to Russian ports thousands of containers believed to contain North Korean munitions — has been anchored at a Chinese shipyard in eastern Zhejiang province since February.

The ship's presence at the Chinese port underscores the challenges facing the United States and its allies as they try to choke off military and economic support for Russia.