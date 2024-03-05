The United Nations has found "reasonable grounds” to conclude that Hamas committed sexual violence during its Oct. 7 attack in Israel, and said there are indications such violence continues to be carried out against those being held hostage by the group.

A U.N. team that investigated the allegations against Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, received what it called "clear and convincing information” that women and children held in captivity were subjected to rape, torture and inhumane treatment.

The team reviewed more than 5,000 photos and 50 hours of footage of the attacks, as well as conducting interviews with dozens of Israeli officials. It said the true prevalence of sexual violence during the attack and afterward "may take months or years to emerge and may never be fully known.”