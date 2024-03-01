Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has directed officials to control trade unions as the country prepares to expand workers' rights, alongside closely monitoring foreign organizations and citizens traveling abroad, according to an advocacy group.

Bangkok-based The 88 Project, which focuses on human rights in Vietnam, said in a report published on Friday it had obtained an internal directive issued by the Politburo of the party in July containing these orders.

The 88 Project said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the document, but noted that parts of it were reported in state media.