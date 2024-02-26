Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country has lost 31,000 soldiers since Russia’s full-scale invasion started two years ago as he stressed that a decision from the U.S. Congress on $60 billion in aid was needed within a month.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has a "clear plan” for 2024, while making a blockbuster claim that parts of its 2023 battle strategy had been leaked to Russia.

With the war now in its third year, Russia has gained fresh momentum, exploiting Kyiv’s deficit of ammunition and shortage of troops. U.S. support, a crucial lifeline, faces formidable obstacles in the Republican-led House of Representatives, even after a joint $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan cleared the Senate.