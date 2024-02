The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is considering drafting an ordinance aimed at curbing “customer harassment,” in which customers harass front-line workers by making unreasonable requests, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Tuesday.

If the ordinance clears the Tokyo assembly, it will be the first of its kind nationwide.

“(Customer harassment) is becoming an increasing problem for companies in the capital,” Koike said in her policy speech at the Tokyo assembly’s regular session.