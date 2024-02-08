A Chinese-made J-10 fighter aircraft soared into the sky as part of a showcase at Saudi Arabia’s annual arms exhibition, demonstrating the growing defense ties between the Asian power and the world’s fifth-biggest weapons spender.

While U.S. companies like Boeing and Lockheed Martin dominated the World Defense Show in the Saudi capital of Riyadh this week, China’s presence dwarfed that of most other countries.

Exhibiting for the first time under a single brand — China Defense — state companies displayed a range of weaponry, from drones to anti-aircraft and ballistic missiles along with models of stealth fighter jets and amphibious assault ships.