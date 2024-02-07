U.S. President Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump for sinking a bipartisan immigration and Ukraine aid bill, saying the Republican front-runner pressured members of his party to reject it in order to gain an advantage in the November election.

Biden acknowledged the Senate package was all but dead — a move that could jeopardize the U.S. effort to provide more weapons and support to Ukraine in its war to repel Russia’s invasion.

"All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? A simple reason. Donald Trump,” Biden said Tuesday from the White House.