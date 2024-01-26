Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing the waters on whether the United States is ready to engage in talks for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

He’s put out feelers to the U.S. via indirect channels to signal he’s open to discussion, including potentially on future security arrangements for Ukraine, according to two people close to the Kremlin.

U.S. officials say they’re not aware of the supposed overtures, which may amount to a trial balloon, and see no indication the Russian president is serious about looking for a way to end the fighting, which has settled into a deadly stalemate as the war heads into a third year.