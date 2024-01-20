What was once a gravel path leading up a slope near the suburban foothills of Mount Fuji is now infested with weeds; overgrown, heavily laden branches from the surrounding forests protrude into the road, obscuring the field of view.

Pulling out my smartphone, I check my map once more to see if I’m heading in the right direction. A middle-aged local I chatted with a few minutes earlier when negotiating whether I could park my rental car on his property said he’d never heard of my destination. “Oh, but I do think there are monuments of some sort up there,” he said.

I’m searching for the purported grave of Xu Fu, the ancient Chinese alchemist and explorer who — according to legend — traveled the seas and reached Japan more than 2,200 years ago in pursuit of humanity’s greatest prize: the elixir of life.