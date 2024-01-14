North Korea launched at least one apparent ballistic missile on Sunday, Japan's Defense Ministry said, amid a threatening shift in ties with Seoul.

The South Korean military also confirmed the launch of a weapon into the Sea of Japan, but did not immediately offer any other details.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued a stepped-up pressure campaign on South Korea by calling it the "principal enemy.”

Kim also ordered his military to conduct live-fire drills near a nautical boundary that has been the scene of deadly confrontations in the past. He’s also said North Korea should "no longer make the mistake” of considering Seoul a partner for reunification.

Pyongyang has unleashed a spate of missile and weapons tests over the last year as the isolated country continues to refine its nuclear and missile programs.