The United States and its allies on Wednesday condemned what they described as Russia's firing of North Korean missiles at Ukraine, with Washington calling it abhorrent and Seoul calling Ukraine a test site for Pyongyang's nuclear-capable missiles.

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council session on the nearly two-year-old war ignited by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia's envoy said the United States seemed to be spreading "wrong" information.

But he stopped short of outright denying that Russia was using North Korean arms, which Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood and other U.S. allies said would violate U.N. resolutions.