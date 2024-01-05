Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday outlined a new stage of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip: a more targeted approach in the north and further pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south while the country seeks to free remaining hostages held by the Palestinian militant group.

Under international pressure to shift to less intense combat operations and in the face of economic challenges, Israel has been drawing down its forces in Gaza to allow thousands of reservists to return to their jobs.

Gallant said in a statement that operations in the north would include raids, demolishing tunnels, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations.