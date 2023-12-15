Biden administration officials want Israel to end its large-scale ground and air campaign in the Gaza Strip within weeks and to transition to a more targeted phase in its war against Hamas, American officials said Thursday.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, met with Israeli leaders Thursday about the direction of the war. Sullivan did not specify a timetable, but four U.S. officials said Biden wants Israel to switch to more precise tactics in about three weeks. The officials asked for anonymity to discuss the president’s thinking.

American officials have made that timeline clear to their Israeli counterparts in recent days, the latest step in a gradual move by the administration to communicate that America’s patience with widespread civilian deaths is running out.