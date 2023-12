At least three people were killed and seven wounded in a bomb attack on a Catholic Mass in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines on Sunday, officials said.

The blast happened during a regular service at Mindanao State University's gymnasium in Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city, regional police Chief Allan Nobleza said.

"We're investigating if it's an IED or grenade throwing," Nobleza said, referring to an improvised explosive device.