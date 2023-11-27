In the weeks since Oct. 7, Issa Amro has watched as Israeli settlers entered his community, shot at nearby families and damaged property. He’s erected a fence and barricaded his windows with bricks after men in military uniform broke into his home earlier this month.

"I’m living in a cage now from all directions,” said Amro, a Palestinian activist who advocates the use of nonviolent resistance living in Hebron, a city located in occupied territory of the West Bank. "It’s intimidation day and night.”

The events of Oct. 7, which saw more than 2,000 heavily armed fighters belonging to the Islamist militant group Hamas storm into southern Israel from Gaza and kill 1,200 people, has aggravated a long-standing conflict over the West Bank. Jews living in the swathe of land between Israel and the Jordan River that forms the other Palestinian territory fear that something similar could happen there, and the extremists among them have lashed out.