Israel and Hamas signaled that a temporary cease-fire in Gaza could be extended beyond Monday to allow for the release of more hostages and prisoners.

U.S. President Joe Biden backed prolonging the war pause, saying it’s allowing for the delivery of "critically needed” aid to Gaza and the recovery of hostages, after another 17 were released by Hamas on Sunday. They included a 4-year-old girl, a U.S.-Israeli dual national whose parents were killed by Hamas militants in their Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

A four-day pause brokered by Qatar, which began Friday, provides for Hamas to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Israeli-held prisoners — and for Israel to hold its fire for each day that Hamas frees 10 more captives. Hamas has handed over 58 hostages through Sunday, including non-Israelis. Hamas is slated to free another 11 Israelis on Monday to fulfill the four-day agreement.