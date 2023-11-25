European security officials are seeing a growing risk of attacks by Islamists radicalized by the Israel-Hamas war, with the biggest threat likely to come from "lone wolf" assailants who are hard to track.

More than 10 intelligence and police officials in five European countries including Britain, Germany and France said they are increasing surveillance of Islamist militants.

This will put a further burden on resources already stretched by dealing with perceived threats from Russia, China and Iran, in what London police Chief Mark Rowley calls "one of the most challenging convergence of threats I have ever seen."