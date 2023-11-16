A car crashed through a barricade and into a fence near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, with a suspect arrested on the scene and one police officer injured.

The car reportedly broke through a temporary barricade set up at an intersection leading to the road accessing the embassy in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, before crashing into a fence along a sidewalk.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at an intersection roughly 60 meters from the entrance of the embassy.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested for alleged obstruction of official duties. Investigative sources said he is a member of a right-wing group.

A riot police officer who was on guard at the site is said to have sustained a fractured finger.

Just before 1 p.m., dozens of police officers were still on the scene, investigating and directing traffic at the intersection.

The vehicle, a black minicar, appeared to have damage on its front, right-hand side, above its tire.

The intersection and the area outside of the embassy have been the site of protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last month, leading the Metropolitan Police Department to step up security in the area.

Information from Kyodo and Jiji added.