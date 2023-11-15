A group of lawmakers from the ruling parties has submitted a set of proposals to amend existing laws governing religious organizations, aiming to prevent the outflow of Unification Church funds.

The committee, consisting of members from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, is focusing on measures to assist church victims and has recommended legal revisions instead of introducing new laws regarding asset protection.

The proposal says that a religious corporation, when facing a court order to revoke its special status and when a large number of claims against the group is expected, must notify the relevant government authorities before disposing of its assets, including real estate. This aims to amend the Religious Corporations Act to prevent an organization's assets from being transferred overseas and aims to enable the government to monitor property transfers.