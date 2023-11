Osaka erupted on Sunday night as Hanshin Tigers fans celebrated the end of a 38-year title drought after their club concluded a thrilling Japan Series with a 7-1 drubbing of the Orix Buffaloes.

The city's Namba district was the nexus of the excitement, with the club's famously boisterous fans taking to the streets of the nightlife area to sing, dance and perhaps take a dip in the Dotonbori canal.

But few got close to the waterway.