The United States and its Arab allies appeared divided over Israel's military offensive in Gaza to defeat Hamas, as Washington, alongside Israel, resisted pressure for an immediate cease-fire despite the rising death toll among Palestinian civilians.

In a rare display of a public split, Arab foreign ministers at a news conference pushed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to persuade Israel to agree to a cease-fire. The top U.S. diplomat, however, dismissed the idea, saying such a halt would only benefit Hamas, allowing the militant Islamist Palestinian group to regroup and attack again.

Blinken is set on Sunday to resume his Middle East trip, his second to the region since the decadesold Israeli-Palestinian conflict reignited on Oct. 7 when fighters from Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, burst over the border into Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 others hostage.