Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged protests in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul and Washington on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and castigate Israel after its military intensified its assault against Hamas.

In London, television footage showed large crowds holding sit-down protests blocking parts of the city center, before marching to Trafalgar Square.

Protesters held "Freedom for Palestine" placards and chanted "cease-fire now" and "in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians."