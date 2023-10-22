A hastily organized "peace summit” aimed at de-escalating the violence in the Gaza Strip concluded Saturday in Egypt without a joint statement, despite calls from top officials, including Japan’s foreign minister, for bolstering diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.

The failure to reach an agreement on a joint statement — a goal of any summit — highlighted a growing divide over the two-week-old conflict, as the Israeli military appeared poised for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Western countries and their allies are seeking to prevent the war from engulfing the Middle East, while Arab nations are calling for an end to what they say is a conspicuous silence from some Western countries over Israeli strikes on Gaza that have left some 4,300 dead, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.