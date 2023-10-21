As the Israeli bombardment of Gaza has intensified in recent days, large protests have erupted across the Arab and Muslim worlds in support of the Palestinian cause, a reminder of the profound resonance the issue still holds for many.

That popular outpouring has put new pressures on Arab leaders, many of whom have invested little effort in recent years to support the Palestinians or advance their political or economic interests.

Now those leaders must navigate the pursuit of what they consider their own countries’ interests while indicating to their people that they, too, are supporting the Palestinian cause.